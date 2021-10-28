Verisign Inc. Profit Falls In Q3,but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $156.62 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $170.98 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $334.24 million from $317.88 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $156.62 Mln. vs. $170.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $334.24 Mln vs. $317.88 Mln last year.

