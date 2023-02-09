Verisign Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $179.5 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $330.1 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $369.2 million from $340.3 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

