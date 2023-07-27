Verisign Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $185.7 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $167.3 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $372.0 million from $351.9 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $185.7 Mln. vs. $167.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $372.0 Mln vs. $351.9 Mln last year.

