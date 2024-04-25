Verisign Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $194.1 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $178.7 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $384.3 million from $364.4 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $194.1 Mln. vs. $178.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $384.3 Mln vs. $364.4 Mln last year.

