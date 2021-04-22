Verisign Inc. Earnings Fall In Q1

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $150.35 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $334.12 million, or $2.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $323.62 million from $312.52 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $150.35 Mln. vs. $334.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $2.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q1): $323.62 Mln vs. $312.52 Mln last year.

