Verisign Inc. Earnings Climb In Q1

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $334.12 million, or $2.86 per share. This compares with $162.53 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $312.52 million from $306.41 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $334.12 Mln. vs. $162.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.86 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $312.52 Mln vs. $306.41 Mln last year.

