Verisign Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $167.3 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $147.7M, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $351.9M from $329.4M last year.

