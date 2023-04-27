Verisign Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $178.7 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $157.3 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $364.4 million from $346.9 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $178.7 Mln. vs. $157.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $364.4 Mln vs. $346.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.