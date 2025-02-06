Verisign Inc. Profit Declines In Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $191.5 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $264.7 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $395.4 million from $380.4 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $191.5 Mln. vs. $264.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $395.4 Mln vs. $380.4 Mln last year.

