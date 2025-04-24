VERISIGN Earnings Results: $VRSN Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERISIGN ($VRSN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.10 per share, missing estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $402,300,000, missing estimates of $408,449,299 by $-6,149,299.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VRSN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VERISIGN Insider Trading Activity

VERISIGN insiders have traded $VRSN stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 41 purchases buying 474,267 shares for an estimated $93,629,042 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANNY R MCPHERSON (EVP - Technology & CSO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,592 shares for an estimated $1,671,602 .

. KATHLEEN A COTE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $690,000

JOHN CALYS (SVP, Cont., Chief Acct Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,513 shares for an estimated $302,390.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VERISIGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of VERISIGN stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VERISIGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRSN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRSN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

VERISIGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for VERISIGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRSN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.