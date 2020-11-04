Verisign Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRSN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $203.25, changing hands as high as $204.12 per share. Verisign Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRSN's low point in its 52 week range is $148.77 per share, with $221.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.39. The VRSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

