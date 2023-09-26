Veris Residential (VRE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.54, changing hands as low as $16.52 per share. Veris Residential Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.215 per share, with $18.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.55.

