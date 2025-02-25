Veris Residential (VRE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.44, changing hands as high as $16.50 per share. Veris Residential Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.84 per share, with $18.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.