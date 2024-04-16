Veris Residential (VRE) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 18.77

The average one-year price target for Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) has been revised to 18.77 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.35% from the latest reported closing price of 13.97 / share.

Veris Residential Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.21 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2024 received the payment on April 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veris Residential. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRE is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 96,854K shares. The put/call ratio of VRE is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 6,108K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 6,088K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares, representing an increase of 32.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 57.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,813K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,176K shares, representing a decrease of 23.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 28.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,371K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 18.13% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,297K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,697K shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Veris Residential Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.