Veris Residential upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Veris Residential (VRE) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $23, up from $20.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.