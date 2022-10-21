US Markets
Veris Residential surges after hostile bid from Kushner Cos

Priyamvada C Reuters
Shares of Veris Residential Inc jumped nearly 20% in early trade on Friday after a real estate firm run by businessman Jared Kushner's family made a hostile $16-per-share takeover offer following several rebuffed approaches.

The offer values real estate investment trust (REIT) Veris at $1.46 billion on an equity basis. The company had total liabilities of $2.33 billion as of June 30.

The offer comes at a time when the real estate sector struggles to deal with rising costs and a downturn in demand due to higher home prices and mortgage rates.

Veris shares have lost more than 30% so far this year.

Kushner Cos, which owns nearly 5% of the multifamily REIT, offered to buy the rest of it for $16 per share, a 28.8% premium to the stock's last close of $12.42 on Thursday.

Veris said it was evaluating the latest proposals in consultation with advisors.

The proposals, which include a joint venture offer, were made public after attempts to engage Veris over the past several months were ignored, Kushner Cos said.

In a letter to the Veris board made public on Thursday, disclosing the bid, Kushner Cos said the company is "being mismanaged" and offered to help bring down its "market-high" operating expenses and reposition core assets.

Veris is in the tail end of a 7-year transition from owning suburban office assets to dealing in luxury multifamily properties, brokerage BTIG said in a note.

BTIG said it suspects Veris may take the offer seriously, but may also opt to approach other potential buyers.

Jared Kushner, former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, now runs global investment firm Affinity Partners. He no longer works for his family's real-estate business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, when it first reported on the offer.

