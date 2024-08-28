Veris Residential Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.33% increase from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Veris Residential among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $19.00 $17.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $14.00 $15.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $16.00 $17.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veris Residential. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veris Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Veris Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Veris Residential's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veris Residential analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Veris Residential's Background

Veris Residential Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The company owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of multifamily rental properties located mainly in the Northeast and Class A office properties. The company performs substantially all real estate management, leasing, acquisition and development on an in-house basis. The properties are in three states in the Northeast, plus the District of Columbia. The company operates in two industry segments multifamily real estate & services and commercial & other real estate. The majority of revenue is from Multifamily real estate services.

Veris Residential: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Veris Residential showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.09% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Veris Residential's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veris Residential's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, Veris Residential adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.