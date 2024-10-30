Veris Residential reports Q3 core FFO 17c, consensus 12c

Reports Q3 revenue $68.18B, consensus $66.17M. Reports Q3 core AFFO 19c vs. 15c a year ago. CEO Mahbod Nia commented, “Our portfolio continues to exhibit strong revenue growth, underpinned by robust demand for our premium properties and limited new supply in our key markets. I am extremely proud of the work our teams have done to mitigate controllable expense growth during a period of elevated inflation. These efforts, combined with a better than expected resolution of our non-controllable expenses last quarter, drove a substantial 17% year-over-year increase in Core FFO per share during the first nine months of the year, further improving our operating margin to 66.8% and allowing us to once again raise guidance.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRE:
- Veris Residential Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Progress
- VRE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Veris Residential price target raised to $14 from $13 at JPMorgan
- Veris Residential Highlights Strategy at Global Real Estate Conference
- Veris Residential Discusses Future at Key Real Estate Conferences
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.