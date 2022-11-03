Veris Residential rebuffs Kushner Cos $4.3 bln takeover bid-letter

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Veris Residential Inc VRE.N said on Thursday it is rejecting an unsolicited bid from Kushner Cos. to buy or externally manage the real estate investment trust, calling the offer too low and saying it lacks financing details.

Kushner last month proposed to pay $16 a share for Veris, which specializes in New Jersey and Boston rental apartments. The bid values Jersey City, New Jersey-headquartered Veris at about $4.3 billion, including debt. Analysts have said a price between $21.50 and $26 a share would be more appropriate.

A letter to Kushner says the price undervalues the company and that the board has serious doubts about Kushner's ability to complete any transaction. It notes the board is ready to review all takeover bids from Kushner or anyone else as long as they are fully financed.

"The Board unanimously rejects Kushner Companies' unsolicited proposal," the letter, released by the company, said.

The letter, contents of which were first reported by Reuters, added the bid "denies Veris Residential shareholders the substantial value expected" as the company undergoes a strategic transformation.

Kushner, run by Charles Kushner - the father of former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, said on Thursday that the bid "is fully capitalized and committed."

It added: "this leadership team has no clear long term plan to maximize the value of the portfolio, nor are they the right team to execute." There was no response to Veris' point that the price was too low.

The offer for Veris, formerly called Mack-Cali Realty Corp, comes as the real estate sector is struggling with rising costs and a drop in demand due to higher home prices and mortgage rates.

Veris' eight-person board sent its response to Kushner only hours before management held its third quarterearnings callon Thursday morning.

For Veris this marks the fourth time this year that Kushner has made approaches. Each time its board, made up of new directors after two recent proxy contests, held in-person meetings and telephone conversations with Kushner Cos, people familiar with the matter said.

Kushner Cos. said in a public presentation that the Veris board has "repeatedly rebuffed proposals", adding that Veris directors have "presided over a multi-year record of financial and operational mismanagement."

The Veris directors pushed back hard against Kushner's most recent offer because it failed to say who would put together the debt and equity capital to complete the deal, the letter said.

Financing conditions have become more difficult this year as lenders are pulling back amid fears of rising interest rates and slowing growth.

Previously, Veris' financial advisors found that Kushner's potential equity partners were not ready to sign onto any deal.

"This inability to substantiate your capital casts serious doubt on Kushner Companies' ability to complete any meaningful transaction with the Company," the Veris letter said.

The board also rejected Kushner's offer to externally manage Veris, arguing an "external management structure would be deleterious to the Company's intrinsic value and severely limit its strategic flexibility."

Veris' stock price, which is down more than 18% since January, closed trading at $15.27 on Wednesday.

Last month Westminster Management, Kushner's property arm, agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland for overcharging tenants and failing to maintain properties, the Maryland attorney general said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Pullin and Tomasz Janowski)

