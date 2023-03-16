Veris Residential Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VRE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.73, changing hands as low as $14.30 per share. Veris Residential Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.215 per share, with $17.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.44.
