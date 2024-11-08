Veris Limited Issues Unquoted Performance Shares

Veris Limited (AU:VRS) has released an update.

Veris Limited has announced the issuance of over 13 million unquoted performance shares as part of their FY25-27 Long-Term Incentive Plan. These shares, aimed at driving employee performance, are currently restricted from transfer and remain unlisted on the ASX until the restriction is lifted. This move highlights Veris Limited’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with long-term company goals.

