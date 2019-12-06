Verint (VRNT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.9% Higher

Verint Systems Inc. VRNT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $47.18 to $48.61 in the past one month time frame.

The move came after the company reported its plan of splitting itself in two separate entities and set a $300 million share repurchase program.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Verint. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Verint currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Computer – Software industry is Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

