Verint (VRNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Verint Systems VRNT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line deteriorated 12.3%.

Non-GAAP revenues increased 4.1% year over year to $236.2 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. GAAP revenues of $234.2 million also increased 4% year over year. The top line was driven by strength in the cloud business.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Verint increased 1.8% in afer-market trading on Mar 29. In the past year, the stock has gained 13.5% against the industry’s growth of 19.8%.

Verint Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Verint Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Verint Systems Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Non-GAAP recurring revenues (74.4% of total non-GAAP revenues) increased 10.6% year over year to $175.7 million.

Non-GAAP non-recurring revenues (25.6%), however, declined 11.1% year over year to $60.5 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company’s cloud revenues were up 35% from the prior-year quarter to $118.6 million. Non-GAAP software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenues increased 43.7% from the year-ago quarter to $102.6 million.

The company’s new perpetual license equivalent (PLE) bookings soared 12.5% year over year to $92.6 million. The percentage of new PLE bookings from SaaS came in at 60.8% for the fiscal fourth quarter compared with 48.6% reported in the prior-year period.

New SaaS annual contract value increased 38.3% from the prior-year figure to $30.3 million.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 1.6% year over year to $160.1 million. Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) to 67.8%.

Total operating expenses increased 11.4% year over year to $146.4 million.

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenues, non-GAAP research and development expenses as well as selling, general and administrative expenses were 12.4% and 33.7%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 9.2% year over year to $57.9 million. Adjusted EBIDTA margin contracted 360 bps to 24.5%.

Non-GAAP operating income fell 10.1% year over year to $51.3 million and operating margin contracted 340 bps to 21.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2022, Verint had cash and cash equivalents of $358.8 million compared with $307.9 million on Oct 31, 2021. The company’s long-term debt was $406.9 million compared with $406.4 million as of the same date.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023 (ending Jan 31, 2023), the company now projects non-GAAP revenues of $940 million (+/-2%) compared with the earlier guidance of $935 million (+/-2%). Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $2.50, calling for 10% year-over-year growth.

For fiscal 2023, cloud revenue growth is expected in the range of 30-32%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Verint carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Arrow Electronics ARW. Arrow Electronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom and Apple carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $35.49 per share up 7.4% over the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate of AVGO is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have increased 38.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share, up 0.8% over the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 46.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arrow Electronics 2022 earnings is pegged at $18.48 per share, up 18.8% over the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 3.1%.

Arrow Electronics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 19.1%. Shares of ARW have gained 11.2% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.