Verint Systems Slides After Reporting Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) systems are declining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $11.20 million or $0.17 per share, compared to loss of $7.61 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $210.16 million from $222.89 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $26.38, down 14.64 percent from the previous close of $30.87 on a volume of 1,551,897.

