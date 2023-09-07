News & Insights

Markets
VRNT

Verint Systems Slides After Reporting Wider Loss In Q2

September 07, 2023 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) systems are declining more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the second quarter, wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $11.20 million or $0.17 per share, compared to loss of $7.61 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $210.16 million from $222.89 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $26.38, down 14.64 percent from the previous close of $30.87 on a volume of 1,551,897.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.