Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 167% Total Return On Their Investment

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 36% is below the market return of 124%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Verint Systems became profitable within the last five years. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. So it might be better to look at other metrics to try to understand the share price.

In contrast revenue growth of 4.3% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Verint Systems is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:VRNT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Verint Systems stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Verint Systems' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Verint Systems hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 167% exceeds its share price return of 36%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Verint Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 105% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Verint Systems is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

We will like Verint Systems better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

