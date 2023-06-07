Verint Systems Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT):

Earnings: -$1.91 million in Q1 vs. -$4.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Verint Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.8 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $216.6 million in Q1 vs. $217.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $935 mln

