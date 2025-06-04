VERINT SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $VRNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERINT SYSTEMS ($VRNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $208,100,000, beating estimates of $198,535,860 by $9,564,140.

VERINT SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

VERINT SYSTEMS insiders have traded $VRNT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELAN MORIAH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,556 shares for an estimated $985,437 .

. PETER FANTE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,672 shares for an estimated $602,508 .

. GRANT A HIGHLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $376,740

STEPHEN J GOLD sold 2,744 shares for an estimated $44,096

VERINT SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of VERINT SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERINT SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,821,152 of award payments to $VRNT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

VERINT SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

VERINT SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $30.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.