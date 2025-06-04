VERINT SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $VRNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERINT SYSTEMS ($VRNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $208,100,000, beating estimates of $198,535,860 by $9,564,140.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VRNT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
VERINT SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
VERINT SYSTEMS insiders have traded $VRNT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELAN MORIAH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,556 shares for an estimated $985,437.
- PETER FANTE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,672 shares for an estimated $602,508.
- GRANT A HIGHLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,880 shares for an estimated $376,740
- STEPHEN J GOLD sold 2,744 shares for an estimated $44,096
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
VERINT SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of VERINT SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,101,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,506,187
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,299,085 shares (+148.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,188,667
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,211,317 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,622,008
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 820,706 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,649,602
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 689,831 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,313,483
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 621,707 shares (+116.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,097,469
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 569,623 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,167,770
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
VERINT SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,821,152 of award payments to $VRNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE SURVEY SERVICES: $885,767
- FORESEE AS A SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS): $560,835
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS PR IS TO REQUEST A NEW CONTRACT FOR WEBSITE SATISFACTION SURVEYS FOR A ONE-YEAR BASE PE...: $144,270
- VERINT SYSTEMS WEBSITE ASSESSMENT AND IMPROVEMENT SERVICES, ENTERPRISE CXMEASURE BASE CONFIGURATION OR MODE...: $114,140
- VERINT AMERICAS INC.:1361554 [23-002961] WEB SERVICES: $60,018
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
VERINT SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for VERINT SYSTEMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNT forecast page.
VERINT SYSTEMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VRNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $30.0 on 06/04/2025
- An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $23.0 on 03/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.