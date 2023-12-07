Verint Shares Rise After Reporting Upbeat Quarterly Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of analytics company Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) are rising more than 15% Thursday morning after reporting increased earnings in the third quarter above the consensus estimate.

Verint posted net profit of $7.41 million or $0.12 per share for the third quarter compared with a loss of $1.12 million or $0.02 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, profit of $0.65 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.57 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $219 million, down 3 percent year-over-year, but beat the consensus estimate of $215.9 million.

VRNT is at $27.85. It has traded in the range of $18.41 - $40.71 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.