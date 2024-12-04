Verint Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Driven by AI

Verint Systems ( (VRNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Verint Systems presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Verint Systems Inc. is a leader in customer experience automation, providing AI-powered solutions to help businesses achieve tangible business outcomes. The company operates primarily in the technology sector, serving numerous Fortune 100 companies with its open platform and AI innovations.

Verint’s latest earnings report for Q3 FYE 2025 demonstrates strong financial performance, surpassing previous guidance in revenue and diluted EPS. The company attributes its success to early renewal revenue and significant growth in its bundled SaaS offerings, driven by robust AI momentum. Verint anticipates ending the fiscal year on a high note and has maintained its full-year guidance.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 3% year-over-year revenue growth on a reported basis, with a 5% increase on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted for divestitures. The company’s bundled SaaS revenue grew by 19% year-over-year, and new SaaS ACV bookings increased by 37%, excluding cloud conversions. Gross margins improved by approximately 70 basis points, reflecting a strategic shift towards recurring revenue.

Verint’s management remains optimistic about the future, with plans to hold an investor day to showcase its AI differentiation and strategic outlook. The company expects to achieve a 5% year-over-year revenue growth and a 6% increase in diluted EPS for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025.

Looking ahead, Verint is committed to maintaining its growth trajectory, leveraging its strong position in AI innovation to deliver significant business outcomes for its clients, and continuing to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.