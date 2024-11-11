News & Insights

Stocks

Verint reports $10.M in yearly savings from its t AI-powered voice self-service

November 11, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Verint (VRNT) announced that a top telecommunications company reported annual savings of more than $10.5 M by using the Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant IVA to power their contact center telephony self-service. The company replaced their old telephony-driven IVR technology with Verint AI-powered IVA to deliver tangible business outcomes, including improving its self-service containment rate and elevating the service experience for consumers. “Verint IVA is built on industry-leading conversational AI that trains on an organization’s unique engagement data. This means the Verint AI-powered bots continuously improve and provide consumers with relevant, accurate responses, even within environments of higher conversational complexity or specificity to the business,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, Go-to-Market Strategy. “With Verint’s leadership in AI-powered self-service bots, organizations are reporting strong AI business outcomes after replacing their legacy telephony-driven IVR systems.” .

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VRNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.