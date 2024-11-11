Verint reports $10.M in yearly savings from its t AI-powered voice self-service

Verint (VRNT) announced that a top telecommunications company reported annual savings of more than $10.5 M by using the Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant IVA to power their contact center telephony self-service. The company replaced their old telephony-driven IVR technology with Verint AI-powered IVA to deliver tangible business outcomes, including improving its self-service containment rate and elevating the service experience for consumers. “Verint IVA is built on industry-leading conversational AI that trains on an organization’s unique engagement data. This means the Verint AI-powered bots continuously improve and provide consumers with relevant, accurate responses, even within environments of higher conversational complexity or specificity to the business,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, Go-to-Market Strategy. “With Verint’s leadership in AI-powered self-service bots, organizations are reporting strong AI business outcomes after replacing their legacy telephony-driven IVR systems.” .
