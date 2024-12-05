Verint price target raised to $34 from $28 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Verint (VRNT) to $34 from $28 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates, though the upside was partly a function of deal timing, as unbundled SaaS transactions pulled into the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Verint’s results helped allay investor concerns about the ramp anticipated in the second half of the year however, the firm added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRNT:
- Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz
- Verint Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Driven by AI
- Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings
- VRNT Earnings: Verint Systems Skyrockets after Smashing Q3 Estimates
- Verint CFO says revenue overachievement driven by unbundled SaaS renewal revenue
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.