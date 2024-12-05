News & Insights

Verint price target raised to $34 from $28 at Jefferies

December 05, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Verint (VRNT) to $34 from $28 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates, though the upside was partly a function of deal timing, as unbundled SaaS transactions pulled into the quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Verint’s results helped allay investor concerns about the ramp anticipated in the second half of the year however, the firm added.

