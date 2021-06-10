Stocks
VRNT

Verint Posts Stronger-than-Expected Quarterly Results; Street Says Buy

Contributor
Shalu Saraf TipRanks
Published

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) announced better-than-expected fiscal first quarter results. The company sells software and hardware products for customer engagement management, security, surveillance, and business intelligence.

Non-GAAP revenue generated in the quarter was $202 million, which grew 7% from the year-ago period and beat revenue expectations of $196.5 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.44 per share, beating the consensus estimates of $0.35 per share and increased 10% year-over-year. Cloud revenue was up over 35% year-over-year.

Verint CEO Dan Bodner said, "We believe our open cloud platform is a true differentiator that helps brands connect work, data and experiences across the enterprise to support their digital transformation strategies."

Bodner added, “Recent large multi-year cloud wins driven by our cloud platform include orders (total contract value) worth $17 million (healthcare), $10 million (financial services), $4 million (business services), $4 million (logistics) and $3 million (insurance).” (See Verint stock analysis on TipRanks)

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenues to come in the range of $860 million (+/- 2%). The consensus estimate sits at $861.68 million. Non-GAAP net earnings per share are expected at $2.23 versus the consensus estimate of $2.19 per share.

Following the fiscal Q1 earnings release, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $60. This implies 29.7% upside potential from current levels.

Horan said, “VRNT reported a solid quarter driven by demand for cloud and is now a pure play AI driven customer engagement company. We think it can continue to sign large cloud deals across contact center and other verticals, non-contact center wins provide upside opportunity and represent only 20% of total revenue.”

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 8 unanimous Buys. The VRNT average analyst price target of $62.38 implies 34.9% upside potential from the current levels. Shares have gained 106.4% over the past year.

Related News:
Seagate Technology Increases Q4 2021 Guidance; Shares Rise 2.2%
Casey’s General Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Pegasystems Gives Green Light to Expand Share Buyback Program; Shares Jump 3.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRNT

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular