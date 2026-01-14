VerifyMe (VRME) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for VerifyMe (NasdaqCM:VRME) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $1.28 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from the latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in VerifyMe. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRME is 0.00%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.50% to 1,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 222K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRME by 1.56% over the last quarter.

SFE Investment Counsel holds 127K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRME by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 72K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

