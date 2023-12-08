News & Insights

VerifyMe To Buy Back $50000 Of Shares; Stock Up In Pre-market

December 08, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME), a provider of traceability, brand protection and brand enhancement solutions, Friday announced that it has approved a $500000 share repurchase program.

As per the repurchase program, the company may buy back shares from time-to-time as market conditions warrant through open market transactions, block trades, and in privately negotiated transactions.

The buyback program will expire on December 31, 2024.

In pre-market activity, VerifyMe shares are trading at $1.20, up 18.81% on the Nasdaq.

