VRME

VerifyMe Names Adam Stedham New CEO

May 31, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME), a technology solutions provider announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Adam Stedham as its new chief executive officer, effective June 19.

He will be replacing Scott Greenberg who is the interim chief executive officer of the company.

After the appointment of Stedham, Greenberg will continue as the Chairman of the board but will no longer be its executive chairman.

Stedham joined the board of VerigfyMe in April 2022. Previously he was the chief executive officer of GP Strategies.

In Premarket activity, shares of VerifyMe were trading at $1.38, up 3.76% or $0.05 on the Nasdaq.

