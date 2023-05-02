VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) closed the most recent trading day at $1.82, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.46% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VerifyMe, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VerifyMe, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6 million, up 3650% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $28.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +86.67% and +44.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VerifyMe, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VerifyMe, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VRME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

