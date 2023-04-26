VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) closed at $1.60, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

VerifyMe, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6 million, up 3650% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $28.25 million, which would represent changes of +86.67% and +44.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VerifyMe, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher. VerifyMe, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.