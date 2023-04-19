VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) closed the most recent trading day at $1.77, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.74% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VerifyMe, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6 million, up 3650% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $28.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +86.67% and +44.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VerifyMe, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50% higher. VerifyMe, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

