VerifyMe Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

VerifyMe, Inc. VRME is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 6, before market open.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 12.5%.

VerifyMe, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VerifyMe, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VerifyMe, Inc. Quote

VerifyMe Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRME’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $8.6 million, indicating a marginal year-over-year decrease. The top line is expected to have been affected by declining revenues in the precision logistics segment due to discontinued contracts from customers.

Revenues in the authentication segment declined marginally in the third quarter of 2024. However, we anticipate it to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter due to strong sales and distribution partnerships, and the successful completion of a services provider agreement with Amazon transparency.

The consensus mark for the quarter under review’s bottom line is pegged at breakeven, whereas it generated earnings of 2 cents per share a year ago. The bottom line is expected to have declined on the back of rising operating expenses.

What Our Model Says About VRME

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VerifyMe this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRME currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results.

WCN’s adjusted earnings (excluding $1.92 from non-recurring items) of $1.16 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% but increased 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 11% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

TransUnion TRU posted impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 63 cents from non-recurring items) of 97 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1% and increased 21.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 8.7% and increased marginally from the year-ago quarter.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.