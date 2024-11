(RTTNews) - VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME), a cloud-based brand protection provider, announced on Tuesday that its Board has approved date extension for its program to repurchase up to $500,000 of shares.

With this, the share repurchase authorization expiry date of 2024 has been extended to December 31, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.