Verici Dx Unveils Educational Kidney Transplant Guide

May 31, 2024 — 05:26 am EDT

Verici Dx Plc (GB:VRCI) has released an update.

Verici Dx Plc, a developer of clinical diagnostics for organ transplant, has launched a new interactive educational website to guide patients through the kidney transplant process. The online resource aims to empower patients and caregivers with knowledge about each stage of the journey, from initial diagnosis to long-term post-transplant care. The initiative underscores Verici Dx’s commitment to enhancing patient care and will be featured at the upcoming Transplant Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

