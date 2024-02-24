Vericel (VCEL) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 48.35

The average one-year price target for Vericel (NasdaqGM:VCEL) has been revised to 48.35 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 44.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.82 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.17% from the latest reported closing price of 47.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vericel. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCEL is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 64,690K shares. The put/call ratio of VCEL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,819K shares representing 14.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 3.08% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,869K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,217K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,213K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,340K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,231K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCEL by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Vericel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns.

