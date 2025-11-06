Markets
Vericel Stock Gains 8% On Quarter Results

(RTTNews) - Vericel Corporation (VCEL) rose 8.08% to $40.21, up $3.01, after reporting a record third quarter for 2025. The company delivered revenue of $67.5 million, up from $57.9 million a year ago, and a net income of $5.1 million, or $0.10 EPS, reversing last year's loss of $0.9 million.

The company's MACI product line led growth with a 25 percent increase in revenue to $55.7 million, gross margin expanded to 73.5 percent, adjusted EBITDA rose to $17.0 million, 25 percent of revenue, and operating cash flow hit a record $22.1 million.

Vericel reaffirmed full-year guidance of $272-$276 million in revenue and a target gross margin of approximately 74 percent.

On the announcement day, VCEL's trading volume surged above average as the market reacted to both the revenue beat and profitability turn. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $29.24 - $63.00.

