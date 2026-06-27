Vericel Stock Is Up 10%. Here's What This $402,000 Insider Sale Really Suggests

Key Points

10,000 Common Stock shares were sold for a transaction value of $402,000 at an average price of around $40.24 per share on June 18, 2026.

The sale represented 38% of Halpin's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing his direct stake from 26,248 to 16,248 shares, though he also has options.

All shares were acquired via option exercise and disposed of in a single direct transaction; no indirect entities participated.

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Michael Halpin, Chief Operating Officer of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $402,000 on June 18, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 10,000 Transaction value ~$402K Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,248 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$652K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.24); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Halpin's historical sale sizes?

The 10,000-share sale aligns with the range recorded over the past two years.

The 10,000-share sale aligns with the range recorded over the past two years. What is the impact on Halpin's overall equity exposure in Vericel?

While direct Common Stock holdings decreased to 16,248 shares, Halpin maintains 36,250 options outstanding, preserving a substantial economic interest that could be exercised for future share acquisition.

While direct Common Stock holdings decreased to 16,248 shares, Halpin maintains 36,250 options outstanding, preserving a substantial economic interest that could be exercised for future share acquisition. What was the structure and motivation of the transaction?

This sale consisted of an option exercise immediately followed by an open-market disposition.

This sale consisted of an option exercise immediately followed by an open-market disposition. Did the transaction occur at a premium or discount to recent market prices?

The weighted average sale price of around $40.24 per share closely tracked the market close of $40.10 on June 18, 2026, suggesting execution in line with prevailing market levels at the time of sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/18/26) $40.24 Market capitalization $2.36 billion Revenue (TTM) $292.09 million Net income (TTM) $21.46 million

Company snapshot

Vericel's core products include MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold for knee cartilage repair, and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement for severe burns; NexoBrid, a biological eschar removal product, is in the registration phase.

The company generates revenue through the commercialization of its proprietary cell-based therapies and related biologics, targeting critical needs in sports medicine and burn care.

Primary customers are hospitals, burn centers, and orthopedic clinics in the United States, with a focus on patients requiring advanced regenerative treatments for cartilage damage or severe burns.

Vericel Corporation operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced cell therapies for sports medicine and burn care. With a focused product portfolio and established distribution in the U.S. hospital and specialty clinic markets, the company leverages proprietary technologies to address unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on expanding the adoption of its FDA-approved therapies and advancing new indications to strengthen its competitive position in regenerative medicine.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale here was conducted under a trading plan adopted at the end of last year, and with Halpin maintaining exposure to VCEL, it doesn’t seem to signal anything about Vericel's long-term outlook.



That comes as Vericel continues to build momentum operationally, even if its shares have been anything but steady. The stock has swung sharply over the past year and is up about 10% over that stretch. In the first quarter, Vericel reported record revenue of $68.4 million, up 30% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to $9.6 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance by $10 million to a range of $326 million to $336 million after strong growth across its MACI cartilage repair and burn care franchises.



President and CEO Nick Colangelo said the company delivered "outstanding financial and business results" and believes Vericel is positioned for another year of strong revenue and profit growth.



For long-term investors, routine option-related insider sales are generally less informative than execution. The bigger question is whether Vericel can sustain double-digit product growth and continue expanding margins while bringing new regenerative therapies to market.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.