Vericel Rises 12%; Prel. Annual Revenue In Line With Estimates

January 10, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vericel Corporation (VCEL) are rising more than 12% Tuesday morning. Today the company announced preliminary revenue which is in line with estimates.

Total net revenue for full-year 2022 expected to be approximately $164 to $165 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $164.62 million.

VCEL is at $26.92. It has traded in the range of $17.30-$43.97 in the last 1 year.

