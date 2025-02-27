VERICEL Earnings Results: $VCEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERICEL ($VCEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $75,380,000, missing estimates of $78,035,232 by $-2,655,232.

VERICEL Insider Trading Activity

VERICEL insiders have traded $VCEL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK COLANGELO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,873,575 .

. JONATHAN MARK HOPPER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,085,500 .

. STEVEN C GILMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $985,194 .

. ROBERT L MD ZERBE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $587,500 .

. JONATHAN SIEGAL (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,415 shares for an estimated $489,943 .

. KEVIN F MCLAUGHLIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $388,780

SEAN C. FLYNN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,504 shares for an estimated $306,727 .

. PAUL K WOTTON sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $152,672

VERICEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of VERICEL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERICEL Government Contracts

We have seen $570,698 of award payments to $VCEL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

