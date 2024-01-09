Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Moves 7.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $34.79. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied as optimism grew over the growth of the drug/biotech sector in 2024.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $63.24 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vericel Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VCEL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vericel Corporation belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), closed the last trading session 5.4% higher at $102.61. Over the past month, SRPT has returned 11.9%.

Sarepta Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +84.5% over the past month to -$0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +73.4%. Sarepta Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

