Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vericel Corporation (VCEL) closed at $51.15, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 29.92% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

VCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.17 million, up 14.66% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VCEL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% higher within the past month. VCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note VCEL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 132.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.04.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

