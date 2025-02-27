Vericel Corporation Reports 20% Revenue Growth and 58% Adjusted EBITDA Increase for Full-Year 2024

Vericel Corporation reports 20% revenue growth in 2024, with significant gains in MACI and Burn Care segments.

Vericel Corporation announced strong financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, with total revenue growing by 20% to $237.2 million, driven by a 20% increase in MACI revenue and a 22% growth in Burn Care revenue. The company reported a record fourth quarter gross margin of 78% and a 58% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $53.4 million. Net income for the year reached $10.4 million, compared to a net loss in 2023. The company also highlighted the training of approximately 250 MACI Arthro surgeons, a significant increase in NexoBrid hospital orders, and ongoing development of new products. For 2025, Vericel reaffirms its financial guidance, expecting total revenue growth of 20% to 23%, and set mid-term profitability targets to improve gross and adjusted EBITDA margins.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA grew by 58% to $53.4 million, indicating significant operational efficiency improvements.

Record fourth quarter gross margin of 78%, reflecting a stronger profitability position for the company.

Mid-term profitability targets were increased, with gross margin expected to reach the high-70% range and adjusted EBITDA margin projected to be in the high-30% range by 2029.

Total revenue growth of 20% year-over-year, reaching $237.2 million, shows strong demand for the company's products.

Increased total operating expenses by approximately $25.5 million compared to the previous year, which could impact future profitability if revenue does not keep pace.

Although net income showed growth, it is significantly lower than the revenue growth rate, indicating potential challenges in converting revenue growth into profit.

The forecasted adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline to the range of 25% to 26% in 2025, which may raise concerns about future operational efficiency.

What was Vericel Corporation's total revenue growth for 2024?

Vericel Corporation reported a total revenue growth of 20% for 2024, reaching $237.2 million.

How much did MACI revenue grow in 2024?

MACI revenue grew by 20% in 2024, totaling $197.3 million.

What were the adjusted EBITDA margins in Q4 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4 2024 was 40%, reflecting significant improvement from the previous year.

When is Vericel's 2025 financial guidance expected?

Vericel's financial guidance for 2025 anticipates total revenue growth of 20% to 23%.

How is Vericel improving profitability targets?

Vericel increased mid-term profitability targets to a gross margin in the high-70% range and adjusted EBITDA margin in the high-30% range.

$VCEL insiders have traded $VCEL stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $VCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK COLANGELO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $4,873,575.

JONATHAN MARK HOPPER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,085,500.

STEVEN C GILMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $985,194.

ROBERT L MD ZERBE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $587,500.

JONATHAN SIEGAL (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,415 shares for an estimated $489,943.

KEVIN F MCLAUGHLIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $388,780

SEAN C. FLYNN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,504 shares for an estimated $306,727.

PAUL K WOTTON sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $152,672

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $VCEL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MACI Revenue Growth of 20% and Burn Care Revenue Growth of 22%









Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 58% to $53.4 Million









Record Fourth Quarter Gross Margin of 78%, Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40%, and Net Income of $19.8 Million









Mid-Term Profitability Targets Increased to Gross Margin in the High-70% Range and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the High-30% Range









Strong MACI Arthro Key Launch Indicators, with Approximately 250 MACI Arthro Surgeons Trained to Date









20% to 23%





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $167 million in cash, restricted cash and investments, and no debt









Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Operating cash flow of $58.2 million













Fourth Quarter Business Highlights and Updates









On track to submit MACI Ankle™ IND in the first half of 2025 and expect to initiate clinical study in second half of 2025







"The Company executed extremely well in 2024, delivering high revenue growth across both franchises and very strong margin expansion and profitability," said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. "We are entering 2025 with a great deal of momentum and expect another year of high revenue growth and significant growth in profitability and cash generation driven by the strength in our core portfolio and increasing utilization of MACI Arthro."







2025 Financial Guidance









Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be 25% to 26%













Mid-Term Profitability Targets









Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to increase to the high-30% range by 2029









Fourth Quarter 2024 Results







Total net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 16% to $75.4 million, compared to $65.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total net product revenue for the quarter included $68.3 million of MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue, $6.0 million of Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue, and $1.0 million of NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb) net revenue, compared to $56.7 million of MACI net revenue, $7.8 million of Epicel net revenue and $0.5 million of NexoBrid net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $58.5 million, or 78% of net revenue, compared to $48.5 million, or 75% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Total operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $40.0 million, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase in headcount and higher sales and marketing expenses to support the launch of MACI Arthro.





Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $19.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $29.9 million, or 40% of net revenue, compared to $22.3 million, or 34% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.





As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $167 million in cash, restricted cash and investments, and no debt.







Full-Year 2024 Results







Total net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 20% to $237.2 million, compared to $197.5 million in 2023. Total net product revenue for the year included $197.3 million of MACI net revenue, $36.6 million of Epicel net revenue and $3.3 million of NexoBrid net revenue, compared to $164.8 million of MACI net revenue, $31.6 million of Epicel net revenue and $1.1 million of NexoBrid net revenue in 2023.





Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $172.1 million, or 73% of net revenue, compared to $135.6 million, or 69% of net revenue, in 2023.





Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $167.6 million, compared to $142.0 million in 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher headcount and an increase in employee expenses and stock compensation, lease expenses for the Company’s new facility, and variable sales and marketing expenses, including to support the launch of MACI Arthro.





Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $10.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in 2023.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $53.4 million, or 23% of net revenue, compared to $33.9 million, or 17% of net revenue, in 2023. A table reconciling non-GAAP measures is included in this press release for reference.







Conference Call Information







Today's conference call will be available live at 8:30am Eastern Time and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. A slide presentation with highlights from today's conference call will be available on the webcast and in the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website. Please access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to download the required audio software, if necessary. To participate by telephone, please register to receive dial-in details and your personal passcode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vericel website until February 26, 2026.



to receive dial-in details and your personal passcode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vericel website until February 26, 2026.







About Vericel Corporation







Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.





is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2025 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.







GAAP v. Non-GAAP Measures







Vericel’s reported earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and represent earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vericel has provided in this release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Vericel’s management believes that the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA described in this release, which includes adjustments for specific items that are generally not indicative of our core operations, provides additional information that is useful to investors in understanding Vericel’s underlying performance, business and performance trends, and helps facilitate period-to-period comparisons and comparisons of its financial measures with other companies in Vericel’s industry. However, the non-GAAP financial measures that Vericel uses may differ from measures that other companies may use. Non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Forward-Looking Statements







Vericel cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.





Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties associated with our expectations regarding future revenue, growth in revenue, market penetration for MACI, MACI Arthro, Epicel, and NexoBrid, growth in profit, gross margins and operating margins, the ability to continue to scale our manufacturing operations to meet the demand for our cell therapy products, including the timely qualification of a new manufacturing facility in Burlington, Massachusetts, the ability to sustain profitability, contributions to adjusted EBITDA, the expected target surgeon audience, potential fluctuations in sales and volumes and our results of operations over the course of the year, timing and conduct of clinical trial and product development activities, timing and likelihood of the FDA’s potential approval of the use of MACI to treat cartilage defects in the ankle, the estimate of the commercial growth potential of our products and product candidates, competitive developments, changes in third-party coverage and reimbursement, surgeon adoption of MACI Arthro, physician and burn center adoption of NexoBrid, labor strikes, changes in surgeon and hospital treatment prioritizations caused by the temporary shortage of essential medical supplies, supply chain disruptions or other events or factors that might affect our ability to manufacture MACI or Epicel or affect MediWound’s ability to manufacture and supply sufficient quantities of NexoBrid to meet customer demand, including but not limited to, damage or disruption caused by natural disasters and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East region involving Israel, negative impacts on the global economy and capital markets resulting from the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East conflicts, changes in trade policies and regulations, including the potential for increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs or quotas, lingering effects of adverse developments affecting financial institutions, companies in the financial services industry or the financial services industry generally, possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the impact of the recent elections in the United States, global geopolitical tensions and potential future impacts on our business or the economy generally stemming from a public health emergency.





These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in Vericel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2025 and in other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date hereof and Vericel does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Eric Burns







ir@vcel.com







+1 (734) 418-4411











VERICEL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Product sales, net





$





75,376













$





64,996













$





237,224













$





197,516













Total revenue









75,376

















64,996

















237,224

















197,516













Cost of product sales









16,877

















16,489

















65,117

















61,940













Gross profit









58,499

















48,507

















172,107

















135,576













Research and development









4,923

















4,901

















24,797

















21,042













Selling, general and administrative









35,097

















30,875

















142,791

















120,998













Total operating expenses









40,020

















35,776

















167,588

















142,040













Income (loss) from operations









18,479

















12,731

















4,519

















(6,464





)









Other income (expense):





































Interest income









1,560

















1,436

















6,410

















4,632













Interest expense









(154





)













(156





)













(614





)













(600





)









Other income









70

















82

















195

















64













Total other income









1,476

















1,362

















5,991

















4,096













Income (loss) before income taxes









19,955

















14,093

















10,510

















(2,368





)









Income tax expense









148

















1,100

















148

















814













Net income (loss)





$





19,807













$





12,993













$





10,362













$





(3,182





)









Net income (loss) per common share:





































Basic





$





0.40













$





0.27













$





0.21













$





(0.07





)









Diluted





$





0.38













$





0.26













$





0.20













$





(0.07





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





































Basic









49,469

















47,745

















48,848

















47,590













Diluted









52,210

















50,512

















51,679

















47,590































































































VERICEL CORPORATION









RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP MEASURE)









(in thousands - unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income (loss)





$





19,807













$





12,993













$





10,362













$





(3,182





)









Stock-based compensation expense









7,917

















6,909

















36,495

















32,325













Depreciation and amortization









1,477

















1,149

















5,504

















4,632













Net interest income









(1,406





)













(1,280





)













(5,796





)













(4,032





)









Income tax expense









148

















1,100

















148

















814













Pre-occupancy lease expense









1,924

















1,424

















6,725

















3,323













Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$





29,867













$





22,295













$





53,438













$





33,880































































































VERICEL CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands - unaudited)





























December 31,

























2024





















2023

















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





74,520













$





69,088













Restricted cash









10,529

















17,778













Short-term investments









41,693

















40,469













Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10 and $43, respectively)









61,375

















58,356













Inventory









17,373

















13,087













Other current assets









7,287

















6,853













Total current assets









212,777

















205,631













Property and equipment, net









103,161

















41,635













Intangible assets, net









6,250

















6,875













Right-of-use assets









70,098

















73,462













Long-term investments









39,880

















25,283













Other long-term assets









556

















771













Total assets





$





432,722













$





353,657















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





23,848













$





22,347













Accrued expenses









17,065

















17,215













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









9,257

















6,187













Other current liabilities









116

















—













Total current liabilities









50,286

















45,749













Operating lease liabilities









89,593

















81,856













Other long-term liabilities









876

















100













Total liabilities









140,755

















127,705













Total shareholders’ equity









291,967

















225,952













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





432,722













$





353,657















































