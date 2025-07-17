Vericel Corporation to Report Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Vericel Corporation will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Vericel Corporation announced that it will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, and will conduct a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results along with business highlights. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Vericel's website, and presentation slides will be available during the event. A replay will be offered until July 31, 2026. Vericel specializes in advanced therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care, marketing products such as MACI for cartilage repair and Epicel for skin replacement in burn patients, as well as holding a license for NexoBrid for eschar removal. For more information, interested parties can visit Vericel's website or contact the investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Announcement of second-quarter 2025 financial results scheduled for July 31, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

Management will host a conference call and webcast, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly and ask questions.

Vericel's strong positioning in advanced therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care highlights its commitment to innovation in critical healthcare markets.

The availability of a replay of the webcast for a full year ensures that stakeholders can access vital information at their convenience.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the upcoming financial results suggests potential investor concern, as the specifics of the company's performance remain undisclosed until the report date.



The need for a conference call and webcast indicates a formal setting for addressing financial results, which can be seen as a method to manage investor anxiety about performance.



The emphasis on the exclusivity of the NexoBrid license may raise questions about the sustainability of revenue streams from licensing agreements compared to proprietary product sales.

FAQ

When will Vericel report its second-quarter 2025 financial results?

Vericel will report its second-quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for Vericel's financial results?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Vericel's website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations.

When will the replay of the conference call be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available until July 31, 2026.

What products does Vericel Corporation offer?

Vericel offers MACI®, Epicel®, and holds an exclusive license for NexoBrid® in North America.

What is the significance of MACI® and Epicel®?

MACI® is used for knee cartilage repair, while Epicel® is a permanent skin replacement for severe burns.

$VCEL Insider Trading Activity

$VCEL insiders have traded $VCEL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINICK COLANGELO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 131,008 shares for an estimated $5,689,516 .

. JONATHAN MARK HOPPER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $896,200 .

. MICHAEL HALPIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $495,200

JONATHAN SIEGAL (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,847 shares for an estimated $466,144 .

. HEIDI HAGEN sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $445,770

JOSEPH ANTHONY JR MARA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $445,770

SEAN C. FLYNN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,504 shares for an estimated $306,727 .

. KEVIN F MCLAUGHLIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $279,860

ROBERT L MD ZERBE sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $156,250

$VCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $VCEL stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VCEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VCEL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$VCEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VCEL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VCEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $67.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $51.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Caitlin Cronin from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $67.0 on 02/03/2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that the Company will report its second-quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Vericel’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.





The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at



http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations



. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and on the website. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 31, 2026.





To participate by telephone, dial 855-303-0072 or +1 773-305-6837 if connecting from outside the U.S. When connected, please use passcode: 276790.







About Vericel Corporation







Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI



®



(autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel



®



(cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid



®



(anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit



www.vcel.com



. Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2025 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.







Investor Contact:







Eric Burns





ir@vcel.com





+1 (734) 418-4411



